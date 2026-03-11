Breaking News: It's 2026, and there are cameras everywhere.

Hamilton Township Police

Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) Police Looking to Identify Woman in Photos

Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman caught on security camera.

Police aren't saying what the woman has done - or, actually, if she's done anything. They only say that they are trying to identify the woman " regarding an investigation."

If you can help police, you're urged to call Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700, extension 572.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

