Why are grown adults camping out for Pokémon at Target again?

My phone blew up today with DMs: “Why the hell is there a massive line wrapped around the Mays Landing Target?” I thought maybe it was a huge sale. Nope. One quick search and I was shook… it was a Pokémon restock.

Look, I’m a millennial who knows A LOT of people who loved Pokémon as a kid. But this? This was wild. Grown men (and some women) lined up in the middle of the day, clearing shelves like pros while regular shoppers just tried to buy groceries.

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The Pokémon Restock Frenzy Taking Over Target

These weren’t quick parent stops. People knew the exact drop time, showed up prepared, and bought everything in sight.

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The line snaked around the building. Chaos for anyone who just needed toilet paper, poor things.

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What A South Jersey Target Employee Really Thinks

A close friend who works at another Target in the area rolled her eyes when I asked.

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“It’s not the toys,” she said. “It’s wondering if these grown adults have jobs or real relationships. For a lot of them, this is their whole life.”

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Is Adult Pokémon Collecting Getting Out of Hand?

Hobbies are fine. Nostalgia hits different. But if you’re a full-grown adult skipping work (or standing in line on a random weekday without PTO or kids in tow), it makes you pause. I’m not here to shame anyone’s joy, but when it starts impacting normal life and frustrates everyone else, it feels off.

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Shoutout to the people who just wanted a chill Target run and got stuck behind the Pokémon army. 2026 is wild, even the merch is worth a lot of money. Grown adults being that obsessed is just weird.

Pokemon of South Jersey We asked AI to help us create Pokemon based on South Jersey towns and cities Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly