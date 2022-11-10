Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder

Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder

Alexander Rivera of Philadelphia PA - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why.

26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

The investigation began just noon on May 11th of this year when officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive female.

Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 in Maple Shade NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Michelle L. Johnston, 36, who had previously lived in multiple locations in the Burlington and Camden county areas, was found deceased in room 410. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Rivera was taken into custody without incident at his home on November 4th by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The motive for the crime remains under investigation.

