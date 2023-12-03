Philadelphia Named One of Rudest Cities in the USA

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

A national study has named Philadelphia one of the rudest cities in the country.

Wait, you mean the city of brotherly love?

Yes, the city who wants booed Santa Claus.

(It's been more that 50 years that fans of the Eagles booed Santa, but it's a journalistic  requirement that whenever you says something bad about the people of Philly, you must reference the booing of Santa.)

Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash
Philadelphia named the 9th rudest city in America

The study, from BusinessInsider.com, says Philadelphia finished in the Top 10 of the most rude cities.

9.9% of respondents to the study's poll say Philadelphia is the rudest city.

Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash
New York City named the rudest city in the USA

New York City was voted rudest city in the country, with 34.3 % of respondents saying the Big Apple was the most rude city.

Editors point out that New York has a long history of being rude - with the idea going back a few hundred years.

Photo by John Bussell on Unsplash
Top 10 rude cities

After New York city, the list includes Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Boston. Next are Detroit, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philly, and San Francisco.

No New Jersey city placed in the Top 50 of rude cities. Another Pennsylvania city, Pittsburgh, finished in 23rd place.

SOURCE: BusinessInsider.com

