Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life vanish.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS.

Ahlayah Harris

Ahlayah Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Ahlayah Harris was last seen at noon on Tuesday, November 1st, in the 1600 block of N. 15th Street.

She is 5' 1", 161 pounds, with black eyes, red/auburn straight shoulder-length hair, very light complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Krema Ford

Krema Ford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

11-year-old Krema Ford hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon, November 4th, in the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Ford is 5' 4" tall, 150 pounds, medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, purple/pink Crocs, and carrying a pink book bag.

Siefaldin Odom

Siefaldin Odom - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

13-year-old Siefaldin Odom was last seen on Tuesday, November 8th, in the 1800 block of Widner Place.

He is 5' 5" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, grey pants, possibly a grey Humble hoodie, and carrying a tan book bag.

Kinniya Miller

Kinniya Miller - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

On the afternoon of November 9th, 17-year-old Kinniya Miller was last seen by her mother at their home on the 1800 block of Bouvier Street.

She is 5' 6", 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights, and white New Balance sneakers. She may be in the area of the 1600 block of Erie Avenue.

Arias Flores

Arias Flores - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

13-year-old Arias Flores was last seen at around 7 AM on Friday, November 11th, inside Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform.

He is 5' 9" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Montague White

Montague White - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Montague White was last seen on Saturday, November 12th, at around 11:30 PM on the 2700 block of Titan St.

He is 5' 5", 198 pounds, with a muscular build, light brown complexion, curly brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Under Armour jacket and black sweatpants.

Montague is known to frequent West Oak Lane.

Danielle Jackson

Danielle Jackson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Danielle Jackson was last seen on the night of November 15th in the 1500 block of Fairmount Ave.

She is 17 years old, 5' 3", 193 pounds, and has a dark brown complexion with brown hair and brown eyes.

Javon Marks

Javon Marks - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Javon Marks was last seen on the evening of November 18th in the 1500 block of Arch St.

He is 17 years old, 5' 10" tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a green jacket, and black New Balance sneakers.

Joseph Everett

Joseph Everett - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Joseph Everett has not been seen since the night of Sunday, November 20th, in the 900 block of Stafford Street.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a beige hoodie, and black pants.

Everett is 5' 8", 133 pounds, with a dark brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

Kanieya Murray

Kanieya Murray - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

19-year-old Kanieya Murray was last seen on Sunday, November 27th, at 1 PM at her home in the 2100 block of Bailey Ter.

She is 5' 6", 130 pounds, thin build, brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and black hair with a long ponytail.

She wears glasses and it was not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

