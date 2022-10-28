Phillies Announce World Series Roster, Make Two Changes

The Phillies have successfully got through the Wild Card round with a two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, they beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, and will now face the Houston Astors in the World Series.

The team made two changes to their World Series roster, which was submitted just before noon on Friday, swapping out pitcher Bailey Falter with Nick Nelson and Nick Maton is back on the roster with Dalton Guthrie off for the World Series.

These are the only two changes.

Maton makes sense, he is a versatile utility player, but also is a left-handed batter. Houston did add left-hander relief pitcher Will Smith to their roster for the World Series, but he is the only lefty in their pen. However, having Maton gives the Phillies an extra lefty against an Astros' bullpen which is righty-heavy.

One has to wonder if lefty Darick Hall was an option to fill that spot on the roster. Hall launched nine home runs for the Phillies in just 42 games and would give the Phillies a deep ball threat off the bench. The one issue with Hall is he is limited to just first base defensively and hasn't played since Oct 5.

Falter, who started Game 4 of the NLCS, is a lefty but is being replaced by Nelson, a right-handed pitcher. Falter surrendered four runs and recorded only two outs on in the Phillies' Game 4 win over the Padres.

Aaron Nola will face Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, listen on 97.3 ESPN and the free mobile app.