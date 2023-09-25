Philly Cheesesteak Place Now Has Armed Guards Patrolling Outside

It's a little intimidating, a little daunting, and, perhaps, a little comforting.

A West Philadelphia steak joint now has armed guards on patrol at its location.

It's all thanks to increased crime and violence in the area.

6ABC reports that Jim' West Steak and Hoagies in West Philadelphia where you can now get your cheesesteak with a man in uniform and a high-powered weapon.

The 6ABC report quotes one of the business owners as saying that the increase in violence made the move necessary. The business wanted to make sure its customers felt safe standing in the often long line near the store.

Would armed guards make it more likely for you to visit a business - or less likely?

SOURCE: 6ABC

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...