Philly Gives Old Ben Franklin a Little Color and Razzle Dazzle
Welcome to 2023, Philadelphia!
The Delaware River Port Authority has completed one part of a night-time facelift for the Ben Franklin Bridge - one of the bridges connecting New Jersey to Philadelphia.
One side of the bridge is complete, while work continues on the other side.
What did you want to see on the bridge?
