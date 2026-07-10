A new survey says nearly 60% of people crave ice cream the most after 9 p.m., and the second I read that, I had to laugh because... it's absolutely me.

Then it hit me...

South Jersey has way too many incredible ice cream shops for us to be treating ice cream like it's only a before-bed snack.

Seriously, when was the last time you randomly decided to grab a cone at 2 in the afternoon?

Unless the neighborhood ice cream truck happened to roll by when I was growing up, I honestly can't remember doing it very often.

South Jersey Has Some of the Best Ice Cream Shops Around

We're spoiled here.

We’ve got Twist in Linwood. Jersey Cow in Absecon. Custard Castle in Mays Landing. Sea Shore in Wildwood. Dippy's in Mantua. Dots in Woodbury Heights… and that's just scratching the surface.

Every South Jersey town seems to have that one local ice cream spot everyone recommends, and part of summer is finding an excuse to stop there.

READ MORE: Where To Try Lavender Ice Cream In South Jersey

So Why Are We Waiting Until After 9 P.M.?

Here's the weird part.

Doctors are constantly telling us not to eat sugary treats right before bed, yet that's exactly when most of us suddenly decide we need a sundae.

It doesn't make much sense. Maybe we should normalize afternoon ice cream runs.

A cone after lunch. A milkshake on your day off. A random Tuesday because it's 85 degrees and you're driving past your favorite spot anyway.

I'm Starting a Campaign for Daytime Ice Cream

Maybe this is just me trying to justify one more stop at Twist this week. Or maybe we've all been doing summer wrong.

If South Jersey has this many incredible ice cream shops, why are we saving them for the last hour of the day?

I say we make ice cream an all-day activity. Who's with me?

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis