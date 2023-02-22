Philadelphia, PA Native Kevin Hart Gives Back to Local Health Care Workers

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart proves often that he doesn't forget where he came from, and he's done it again. This time the comedian and actor has made a significant donation to local health care workers.

Hart, who recently became a spokesperson for Fabletics athletic apparel donated 5,000 sets of new scrubs to the team at Temple Health, 6abc.com reports.

With input from several thousand professionals in the medical field comes Fabletics Scrubs, the company's new line of medical apparel.

Kevin Hart grew up in Philadelphia. He's a graduate of George Washington High School and went on to enroll at Community College of Philadelphia before breaking into the world of stand-up comedy and eventually television and movies.

Hart is the founder of Laugh Out Loud, a global media and production company that provides opportunities for top comedic talent of all ethnicities worldwide.

