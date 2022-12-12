Mays Landing NJ Man Thanks Texas Woman For Giving Him Her Kidney

Brother, can you spare a dime?



How about a kidney?

Roy McIntosh of Mays Landing was in stage 3 of kidney failure and it wasn't looking good.

Like an angel, Heather Schaefer from Harker Heights, Texas came our of nowhere and gave him one of her healthy kidneys!

6abc in Philadelphia says Schaefer and Mcintosh's wife, Toshira Maldonado-McIntosh, belong to the same Christian Facebook group, and it was through that connection that the kidney donation came to be.

Schaefer, a military wife with children, had her healthy kidney removed in June. 6abc reports it was packed in ice and flown to New Jersey, where it was put in McIntosh's body a few hours later.

Here's the interview from 6abc:

What a great story!

