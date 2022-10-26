A famous Philadelphia, PA bar is getting into the Red October spirit. I’m sure everyone has heard by now, but if you haven’t the Philadelphia Phillies are officially taking on the Housten Astros in the World Series which starts on Friday.

Phillies fans have been calling it the month “Red October” and McGillins Olde Ale House is helping keep fans’ spirits high during the remainder of Red October.

Right now and through the World Series games, McGillins will be serving Red Beer in honor of the games coming up. How cool is this? I love a good beer and also a good theme and this is the perfect combo of that.

The entire city of Philadelphia is rooting for the Fightin Phils to take home that World Series trophy and bring it back home to Philly for the first time in 13 years. If you haven’t been to McGillins Olde Ale House, it’s located at 1310 Drury Street between Chestnut and Sansom and 13th and Juniper.

This isn’t McGillins’ first rodeo, though. They’ve had green beer for the Eagles and also Blue beer for Vilanova, but in the 162 years of the pub being open, this is the first time they’ve ever sold red beer and it’d in honor of the Phillies! According to NBC Philadelphia, they also have a bunch of other specials to celebrate the Phillies' recent success.

There are different sandwiches like their MVP, The Vet, or their Grandslam. It doesn’t stop there! If you’re not a beer person and aren’t into the idea of trying their Red October Pilsners, you can try their Phillie-tini, or Phanatic Drop.

A full list of their specials is found on their online menu. This is the ultimate stop for the die-hard Phillies fans in your life.

