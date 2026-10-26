Michael Ciarla of Pleasantville pleaded guilty to charges stemming from incidents earlier this year

The incidents included allegations that he slashed his ex-girlfriend's tires, struck her in the face, and smashed a car's rear windshield

Ciarla also fled a Brigantine police stop at speeds exceeding 100 MPH

Mays Landing, N.J. — A Pleasantville man has pleaded guilty to a series of charges spanning three incidents over two months, including slashing his ex-girlfriend's tires, striking her in the face, and fleeing police at over 100 MPH.

33-year-old Michael Ciarla entered his plea late last week to charges of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree contempt, and second-degree eluding. An agreement calls for five years in state prison.

Three Incidents

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on March 4th, Galloway Township Police responded to TD Bank for a report of criminal mischief. Officers met with the victim, who said she had seen Ciarla slashing her tires with a knife. He fled before officers arrived.

A court order was entered prohibiting him from contacting her.

Less than two months later, on May 7th, Atlantic City Police responded to 3701 Sunset Avenue for a domestic altercation involving the same victim. Witnesses told officers they saw Ciarla strike the woman in the face inside a car, then get out and smash the rear windshield with an object before fleeing again.

On May 12th, Brigantine Police spotted Ciarla driving on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard and found he had an active arrest warrant. When Brigantine officers activated their lights and sirens to pull him over, Ciarla fled at speeds of over 100 MPH. Atlantic City Police located him at Caesars shortly after. He was arrested and detained following a detention hearing.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com