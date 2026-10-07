A serious apartment fire in Pleasantville could have turned tragic, but a fast response from the firefighters helped make sure everyone inside got out safely.

Pleasantville Fire Department shared on Facebook that Battalion 1 responded yesterday morning to a three-story building in the unit block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof.

The fire started inside a second-floor apartment before spreading to the third floor. Crews had the fire under control by 10:42 a.m.

Most importantly, everyone inside had already escaped before firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.

12 Pleasantville Residents Displaced After Fire

Eight adults and four children from two apartments are now displaced after the building was declared uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the families affected by the fire.

Putting out a fire of this size takes more than one department. Pleasantville firefighters received mutual aid from crews in Northfield, Linwood, Absecon and Atlantic City International Airport. Pleasantville Police and Tricare EMS also responded, while off-duty Pleasantville firefighters came in to help, too.

That teamwork and the firefighters' quick and professional response could have made a major difference.

Fire Department Shares Important Safety Reminder

The Pleasantville Fire Department also shared a reminder worth taking seriously: Know two ways out of your apartment and building, test your smoke alarms every month and close doors behind you when leaving.

A closed door can slow the spread of fire and smoke, giving people more time to escape.

The cause of the Pleasantville fire remains under investigation. For the firefighters and everyone who helped, this was a job well done. A much worse potential outcome was avoided. Great work on a job well done, Pleasantville FD!

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis