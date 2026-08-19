What's behind that fence with the warning signs on it? The ones with something about the EPA?

Hint: Don't investigate, don't go any further.

It's not good.

It could be one of six Superfund sites that still need to be cleaned up.

READ MORE: Cape May Highlighted for Best Main Street

READ MORE: All About the Wildwoods Air Show

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Liberty State Park For All Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Liberty State Park For All

What is a Superfund Site?

According to the EPA, it's a site that has been designated because of "hazardous waste being dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed." Among these places are "manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites."

As an active Superfund site, it's an area that still needs to be cleaned up - either by the parties responsible or the government.

The bottom line is New Jersey has more Superfund sites than any other state. Lucky us!

If you thought all these sites were up in North Jersey - you're wrong. Lucky us again.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Liberty State Park For Al Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Liberty State Park For Al

The Six Superfund Sites in Atlantic County

There are six active sites in Atlantic County, according to the EPA.

There are also three sites in the county identified as "deleted." This mean, according to the EPA, this means the site have been sufficiently cleaned up and are no longer a threat.

Here are the six active sites:

1. The D'Imperio Property in Hamilton Township. The EPA describes the location as "a triangle formed by the intersections of U.S. Route 322 (Black Horse Pike), U.S. Route 40 and Cologne Road."

It was used as an unauthorized dump in the 1970s. Here's what the EPA says about the site:

"The disposal area consisted mainly of partially buried and ruptured metal drums. Many of the drums contained metals and various volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including solvents. The groundwater is contaminated, and the contaminant plume has been detected in two aquifers."

The EPA says 6,000 people live withing three miles of the site. (How do you feel about that drinking water now?) Read more about the site here.

2. Emmell's Septic Landfill in Galloway Township.

38 acres in Galloway Township. Here's the deal on the site:

"The site was a landfill which operated from 1967 through 1979, accepting septic and sewage sludge which was ponded in trenches and lagoons. Reportedly, both solid and chemical waste was also disposed of at the landfill, including drums containing paint sludges, gas cylinders, household garbage, and construction debris. "

The EPA says 100 people live within a half-mile of the site AND nearby groundwater is used for itrrrigation by nearby farms growing food.

Gulp!

More on the site here.

3. The Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center at the Atlantic City Airport in EHT.

From the EPA: "Previous U.S. Naval Air Station, FAA, and National Guard operations led to soil, sediment, and groundwater contamination at the site. Following many short-term cleanups to protect human health and the environment, the site’s long-term cleanup is ongoing, and enhancements to existing cleanups are being continually implemented to accelerate progress on the site."

More on the site here

4. Garden State Cleaners Company in Minotola..

It's a site where a dry cleaning facility was located. "Facility operations contaminated soil and groundwater with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are potentially harmful contaminants."

More from the EPA on this site can be found here.

5. Price Landfill in Pleasantville.

The description of this site sounds like cleanup has been aggressive and is almost complete. Read more here.

6. South Jersey Clothing Company in Minotola.

A second site it little ol' Minotola? Yep.

The company that was located here apparently made military uniforms.

"As part of the manufacturing process, assembled garments were treated by a dry-cleaning unit that used trichloroethylene (TCE). These operations generated TCE-contaminated wastewaters and sludges that were routinely discharged onto the ground behind the process building and along the adjacent railroad tracks. In addition, a fire in 1979 may have released an estimated 275 gallons of TCE from a storage tank on site."

YIkes!

The EPA report sounds like most of the cleanup has been done. Read more here.

So, there they are. Are you concerned?

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman