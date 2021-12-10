Police Departments Across South Jersey Investigating More Online School Threats

Officials across South Jersey are investigating an online threat made against several schools.

The Monroe Township Police Department in Gloucester County says they are looking into threats against the schools in and around their jurisdiction.

According to a post on social media Friday morning,

The Monroe Township Police Department is currently investigating a threat against schools posted to social media. At this time there is NO direct threat to Monroe Township Schools or any specific schools. There is a large police presence at the WHS [Williamstown High School] and WMS [Williamstown Middle School] out of an abundance of caution. The presence will remain while the incident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department are also out at Atlantic City High School:

On Thursday, a threat circulating online about a potential shooting at Egg Harbor Township High School was deemed to be not credible. According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Gruccio that was posted to Facebook by a citizen of the township,

A snap chat thread was circulated today and made its way to Egg Harbor Township High School (EHTHS). The thread included pictures of a message on a cinder block wall that read, 'HHS shooting 12/10/21.' A high school student brought it to the administration's attention. After alerting our security and emergency management, we have found it not to be written on any walls in EHTHS, nor is it mentioning EHTHS.

The picture of the wall with the threat written on it was actually from Hightstown High School ("HHS") in East Windsor, NJ. Officials there conducted an investigation and deemed the threat to that school to also be not credible.

