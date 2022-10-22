Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month.
The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville.
The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge pickup with black stripes on the hood, 'Fearless' written across the windshield, and round-bulb takedown lights, with no front tag," stole an ATV.
The truck was last seen headed northbound on Route 49 with the ATV in the bed.
The ATV that was stolen is a red Polaris that is valued at $1,000.
Police believe this pickup truck has been involved in similar incidents across Salem and Gloucester Counties.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsville Police Department at (856) 678-7777 or via email at pvpd521@pvtwp.com.