Police Looking for Missing 15 Year-Old Middle Township Girl

Police in Middle Township are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate a missing 15-year-old local teenager.

Police say Madison Voncolln has been missing since Monday. She was reportedly last seen in the Cape May Court House area.

Police describe Madison as having brown hair. She's 5'9' tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Middle Township Police at 609-465-8700.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

