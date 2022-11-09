Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

There are a lot of ways to become "famous."

You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.

You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos.

You can be born a Kardashian.

You can also do something that grabs the attention of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department that results in the posting of your photo on social media.

The latter is the route that two human beings may be headed after EHT Police have posted their photos.

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to these people other than they are somehow a part of an ongoing investigation.

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com

