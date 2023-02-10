Police: Missing Pleasantville Teen Could Be at Risk

The Pleasantville Police Department has asked for help finding a missing city teen who hasn't been seen since Thursday, Feb 9.

Police say Erika Dominguez-Juarez,15, was last seen on her way to school early Thursday. What makes this particular missing child situation so concerning is that Erika has a history of self-harm.

Erika Dominguez-Juarez has no cell phone and isn't on any social media, according to police. She is 4'11", 145 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Erika or you think you may have seen her, call Pleasantville Police at 609-641-6100.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!