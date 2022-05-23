Prosecutor Confirms Fatal Shooting Of Pleasantville, NJ Woman

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that a woman was fatally shot in Pleasantville, New Jersey this morning, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Shill has confirmed that The Atlantic County Prosecutor's

Office Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the fatal shooting.

Here are the pertinent facts according to Shill:

On May 23, 2022, at approximately midnight, Pleasantville Police received an emergency call for assistance and responded to the 1000 block of lowa Avenue, Pleasantville. The victim, identified as Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive Martin-Richardson. Martin-Richardson was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Shill.

Shill has confirmed that this is an “active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department,” said Shill.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about serious crimes can call the Atlantic County

Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 609- 909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office

Website.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website.

South Jersey Police Who Tragically Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty.