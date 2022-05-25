Prosecutor Updates Police Involved Shooting In Absecon, NJ

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office has released the first detailed specifics, involving a police officer-involved shooting, yesterday in Absecon, New Jersey.

It is confirmed that police officers from both the Absecon and Pleasantville police departments responded to the Dollar Central store, located on the 700 Block of New Road.

The reason for their response was that a man was inside the store with a gun.

Law enforcement has confirmed that the suspect, Jalial Whitted was found inside the Dollar Central store and ordered by the police to leave the store.

The prosecutor has confirmed that Whitted refused police officer commands and then made a move for a “weapon that was located in his front pocket.”

At about 9:40 am, the suspect (Whitted) “was shot by law enforcement during an attempt to apprehend him.”

The police recovered a loaded gun from the suspect at the scene.

According to the prosecutor's office, viideo surveillance at the store confirms that Whitted pulled out the gun and fired at least one shot, which caused the employees at Dollar Central to leave the store with urgency.

Whitted is in police custody, where he has been criminally charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, 2C:39-5(1)

Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Not To Have Weapons,

2C:39-7B(1), and Possession of a Weapon for

an Unlawful Purpose, 2€:39-4A.

Whitted received medical attention at the AtlantiCare Medical, City Campus Trauma Center.

He remains in police custody and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that “The names and any identifiable information of the police officers involved in the investigation are not being released at this time.”

Further, The Prosecutor has advised that, “As per New Jersey Attorney General Guidelines, the Division of Criminal Justice was notified.”

“The DCJ has designated the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit as the Independent Investigative Unit for the shooting with the AG's Office of Public Integrity & Accountability acting as the Independent Supervisory Reviewer.”

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7800 or after regular operating hours, you may call (609) 909-7200.

