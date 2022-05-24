Report: Multiple Gunshots Fired In Absecon, New Jersey

Former Galloway Township Mayor (current Councilman) Tom Bassford has confirmed the following:

At approximately 9:35 a.m., today, Tuesday, May 24, Mayor Bassford was near the Absecon side of California Avenue when he heard what he initially could not discern between the sound of loud fireworks or multiple gunshots.

Mayor Bassford quickly determined that it was gunshots and he confirmed hearing many gunshots being fired.

Mayor Bassford also observed between 10 to 12 police cars from both the Absecon and Pleasantville Police Departments, as this incident occurred near the border of both communities.

Mayor Bassford Also confirmed that the area around California Avenue on the Absecon side and the Dollar General store area is cordoned off by the police at this time.

Mayor Bassford advised that police caution tape currently surrounds the entire Dollar General store.

Bassford also confirmed that a Galloway Township ambulance was on the scene.

This video was shared on Facebook shortly after:



According to this post, the shooting came after what appeared to be an attempted robbery of the Dollar General.

Here is another video of the scene:

We have also received a phone call from a Holy Spirit High School grandparent, who advised that her grandchild told her that Holy Spirit High School is presently in lockdown status.

This is the standard protocol in almost every community when gunshots are fired near a school to lock down the school until police clear the situation.

UPDATE:

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office was promptly on the scene at the Dollar General Store.

The ACPO notified the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office about the incident. This notification takes place anytime that a police officer in New Jersey discharges their service weapon.

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are working this case.

The Agent of the Atlantic County Prosecutor has advised that “there are no preliminary investigative results to report, including suspect information or related injuries with the exception of no reported injuries to any police officers at this time.”

We have been advised that a follow-up communication from the ACPO will occur when there is more information that can be released.

Developing. Updates as warranted.

SOURCE : Galloway Township Councilman Tom Bassford & Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.