Most Popular Baby Names For New Jersey In The Past Five Years

2022 is winding down and pretty soon we’ll know which baby names were the most popular in New Jersey, so we thought it would be a good idea to check out our most popular names over the past half-decade.

We all know there are lots of little Noahs and Sophias running around the Garden State, but let’s see which names topped the list in the past 5 years, according to Social Security. We’ll show you the top 3 each year since 2017. Enjoy!

5 years ago back in 2017, here are the top 3 boys' and girls' names in New Jersey.

2017

For the boys:

(3) Matthew (523)

(2) Noah (546)

(1) Liam (584)

For the girls:

(3) Isabella (536)

(2) Olivia (562)

(1) Emma (583)

2018

We’ll start with the girls:

(3) Olivia (485)

(2) Isabella (485)

(1) Emma (501)

And now the boys:

(3) Jacob (469)

(2) Noah (526)

(1) Liam (662)

2019

These were the most popular girls' names:

(3) Sophia (459)

(2) Olivia (511)

(1) Emma (517)

For the boys in 2019:

(3) Lucas (499)

(2) Noah (559)

(1) Liam (635)

2020

Here are the numbers for the boys:

(3) Lucas (420)

(2) Noah (562)

(1) Liam (665)

And the girls' names:

(3) Emma (438)

(2) Sophia (451)

(1) Olivia (491)

2021

And finally, let’s look at the most popular girls’ names:

(3) Mia (444)

(2) Emma (471)

(1) Olivia (549)

And for the boys:

(3) Lucas (466)

(2) Noah (634)

(1) Liam (730)

Clearly, Noah, Liam, Emma, and Sophia are names to keep an eye on as the year comes to an end, but you never know. This year may bring some surprise baby names into the top three. What will 2022 bring for popular New Jersey names? We’ll find out soon enough, and when we do, we’ll let you know.

