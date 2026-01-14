Baby names change over time. We all know that, but how much?
For example, the popular baby names in New Jersey in 2024 were Liam, Noah, Lucas, Mia, Sophia, and Emma. Back in 1960, none of those names were included in the lists of the Top 100 boys names and Top 100 girls names.
The Top Boys Names in New Jersey in 1960
While there were no baby Lucas, Noah, or Liams in 1960, there were plenty of Johns, Michaels, and Bobbys!
Here are the Top 50 Boys Names from 1960 for boys born in New Jersey:
1. John
2. Michael
3. Robert
4. James
5. David
6. Thomas
7. William
8. Joseph
9. Mark
10. Richard
11. Steven
12. Kevin
13. Kenneth
14. Anthony
15. Edward
16. Paul
17. Brian
18. Jeffrey
19. Charles
20. Frank
21. Peter
22. Daniel
23. Christopher
24. Donald.
25. George
26. Stephen
27. Scott
28. Ronald
29. Timothy
30. Gary
31. Gregory
32. Andrew
33. Raymond
34. Keith
35. Douglas
36. Bruce
37. Eric
38. Glenn
39. Craig
40. Patrick
41. Dennis
42. Vincent
43. Matthew
44. Wayne
45. Lewis
46. Lawrence
47. Walter
48. Alan
49. Phillip
50. Carl
Top 50 Girls Names in New Jersey in 1960
2024's top girls names Mia, Sophia, and Emma don't appear on top baby list names from 1960.
Here are the top girls names in New Jersey in 1960:
1. Donna
2. Mary
3. Susan
4. Patricia
5. Karen
6. Linda
7. Lisa
8. Kathleen
9. Nancy
10. Barbara
11. Diane
12. Deborah
13. Sharon
14. Debra
15. Carol
16. Elizabeth
17. Cynthia
18. Laura
19. Denise
20 Robin
21. Cheryl
22. Theresa
23. Sandra
24. Margaret
25. Janet
26. Kim
27. Lori
28. Michele
29. Pamela
30. Catherine
31. Debbie
32. Kathy
33. Christine
34. Joanne
35. Judith
36. Brenda
37. Dawn
38. Maureen
39. Eileen
40. Laurie
41. Lynn
42. Ann
43. Janice
44. Marie
45. Ellen
46. Joan
47. Suzanne
48. Cindy
49. Michelle
50. Joyce
Do you have relatives born in 1960? If you do, chances are there names are above!
SOURCE: Social Security Administration
