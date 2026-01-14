Baby names change over time. We all know that, but how much?

For example, the popular baby names in New Jersey in 2024 were Liam, Noah, Lucas, Mia, Sophia, and Emma. Back in 1960, none of those names were included in the lists of the Top 100 boys names and Top 100 girls names.

The Top Boys Names in New Jersey in 1960

While there were no baby Lucas, Noah, or Liams in 1960, there were plenty of Johns, Michaels, and Bobbys!

Here are the Top 50 Boys Names from 1960 for boys born in New Jersey:

1. John

2. Michael

3. Robert

4. James

5. David

6. Thomas

7. William

8. Joseph

9. Mark

10. Richard

11. Steven

12. Kevin

13. Kenneth

14. Anthony

15. Edward

16. Paul

17. Brian

18. Jeffrey

19. Charles

20. Frank

21. Peter

22. Daniel

23. Christopher

24. Donald.

25. George

26. Stephen

27. Scott

28. Ronald

29. Timothy

30. Gary

31. Gregory

32. Andrew

33. Raymond

34. Keith

35. Douglas

36. Bruce

37. Eric

38. Glenn

39. Craig

40. Patrick

41. Dennis

42. Vincent

43. Matthew

44. Wayne

45. Lewis

46. Lawrence

47. Walter

48. Alan

49. Phillip

50. Carl

Top 50 Girls Names in New Jersey in 1960

2024's top girls names Mia, Sophia, and Emma don't appear on top baby list names from 1960.

Here are the top girls names in New Jersey in 1960:

1. Donna

2. Mary

3. Susan

4. Patricia

5. Karen

6. Linda

7. Lisa

8. Kathleen

9. Nancy

10. Barbara

11. Diane

12. Deborah

13. Sharon

14. Debra

15. Carol

16. Elizabeth

17. Cynthia

18. Laura

19. Denise

20 Robin

21. Cheryl

22. Theresa

23. Sandra

24. Margaret

25. Janet

26. Kim

27. Lori

28. Michele

29. Pamela

30. Catherine

31. Debbie

32. Kathy

33. Christine

34. Joanne

35. Judith

36. Brenda

37. Dawn

38. Maureen

39. Eileen

40. Laurie

41. Lynn

42. Ann

43. Janice

44. Marie

45. Ellen

46. Joan

47. Suzanne

48. Cindy

49. Michelle

50. Joyce

Do you have relatives born in 1960? If you do, chances are there names are above!

SOURCE: Social Security Administration

