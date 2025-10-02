Congratulations! You're going to have a baby. What are you going to name the little rascal?

Do you have a family name picked out? A unique name? How about a fall name?

Apparently, naming your kid with a seasonal name is in. What's a seasonal name? You're about to find out.

So, fall names it is!

Most Popular Fall-Themed Names for Girls

Pro Tip: Don't name your autumn baby, Falling Leaves or Dying Flowers. Those won't go over big with the in-laws.

There are, though, many fall-themed names to give to that beautiful little girl.

The folks at Chicks Gold have put together a list of the most popular fall-themed names, based on information from the Social Security Administration.

At the top of the list, Hazel. It's followed by Scarlett, Ivy, Autumn, Sienna, Aspen, Rowen, Amber, Marigold, and Maple.

Maple? Yes, Maple. There were 199 baby girls given the name Maple last year.

Huh!

Most Popular Fall-Themed Names for Boys

How about boys names for the fall. There's no Maple, but we do have Cedar. 170 baby boys were given that name last year in the USA. That's good enough for the 10th most popular fall-themed name.

Leading the boys list: Asher. Next comes Leo, Rowan, Hunter, and Warren. Phoenix comes in at number 6, followed by Wilder, Forrest, and Oakley.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait `til we hear about the popular winter-themed names. Snowman anyone?

SOURCE: Chicks Gold

