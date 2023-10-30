Pretzel Breakfast Sandwiches In NJ: Genius Or An Abomination?

Breakfast, it's the most important meal of the day! That's what the experts say, right?

Well, anyone obsessed with New Jersey's most popular breakfast meat might agree with them on that. Of course, I'm referring to pork roll. Jersey made famous the pork roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. It's basically a delicacy here in the Garden State.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're not a fan of pork roll, you probably substitute it with bacon sausage on your sandwich. We won't judge. Pork roll is definitely an acquired taste.

Affordable Grocery via Amazon Affordable Grocery via Amazon loading...

Whatever your filling preferences are, you most likely get your sandwich on either a croissant or bagel. That's the usual go-to bread for a classic Jersey breakfast sandwich. Personally, I love mine on a bagel.

I might be changing my answer, though, because of this new discovery.

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever seen a breakfast sandwich on a soft pretzel?

They're a thing and they offer them at Philly Pretzel Factory. As a matter of fact, the Egg Harbor Township PPF shared a picture of their soft pretzel breakfast sandwich to Facebook recently. After looking at these, I need to try one for myself ASAP.

That's when it got me thinking, though. Am I betraying the classic NJ breakfast sandwich if I indulge in one on a pretzel? These things are made out of soft pretzels in the shape of a bagel, so I appreciate the homage to what is possibly New Jersey's biggest and best contribution to breakfast cuisine.

What do you think? Let us know.

Source: Facebook

There's your breakfast recommendation, but what about lunch? We've got some suggestions:

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman