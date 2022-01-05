Princess the Condor Has Flown South to Cape May Zoo This Winter

Princess the condor has flown south for a winter vacation in Cape May County. Well, sort of.

The Cape May Zoo announced Tuesday that Princess, a 68-year-old Andean Condor, will be staying at the zoo while her habitat at the Philadelphia Zoo is being renovated.

The Andean Condor has a 10-foot wingspan and weighs about 33 pounds, making it the world’s heaviest soaring bird.

One study found that the birds are capable of staying aloft for long durations while rarely flapping their wings. According to The Guardian, one Andean Condor flew more than five hours, covering more than 100 miles, without flapping its wings at all.

In a statement from Cape May Zoo, county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes said they expect Princess to be a big hit with visitors.

“She will be a huge attraction while she is with us. Our zoo attracts visitors from all over the country, and Cape May County is a top birding hot spot. We’re a natural host for her. She will be in good hands with our zoo staff.”

Princess is getting into her golden years. The average life expectancy of an Andean Condor ranges from 55-70 years.

Condors eat carcasses and play an important role in helping the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.

During her stay at Cape May Zoo, you will be able to see Princess at the Savanna boardwalk, next to the Eurasian eagle owls.

Here is a video of Princess having lunch...

