A Philadelphia man who allegedly started a fire inside of one business, damaged several others, and stole a car in Berlin, Camden County, early Tuesday morning has been arrested.

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, Berlin Township police officers were called to the Pure Puff Vape Shop on Route 73 around 3:45 AM Tuesday for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, police and fire personnel observed heavy smoke coming from the interior of the business. Police also learned that five other businesses on the 500 block of Route 73 – Tullia’s Italian Restraint, Burger King, B-Tan Tanning Salon, Red, White & Blue Thrift Shop, and Imported Car Care Center – had windows that were broken by rocks.

Officers in the area located 33-year-old Hector W. Herrington of Philadelphia nearby on Route 73.

According to police, an investigation determined Herrington had been driving a U-Haul truck when it ran out of gas. He then allegedly got into an argument with a woman, became disorderly, and smashed windows at several businesses along Route 73, then started the fire in the vape shop.

Herrington is also accused of breaking into several parked cars and attempting to steal one.

During the attempted car theft of the car that was parked for repair at the Imported Car Care Center, Herrington rammed the vehicle into the business’s metal gates in an attempt to exit the fenced yard.

Herrington has been charged with one count of second-degree aggravated arson, three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, six counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of third-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of fourth-degree theft of a credit card.

He is being held pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

