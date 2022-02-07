Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says there have been two separate child porn-related arrests in his jurisdiction within the past several days.

In the first case, 58-year-old Roger A. Eichinger of Browns Mills was arrested on February 1st and charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say an investigation began back in November after they received information regarding Eichinger’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Coffina says Eichinger, "maintained images and videos of child sexual abuse material in an online data storage system."

Multiple electronic devices were seized from Eichinger’s home during the execution of a search warrant and as an investigation continues, additional charges are possible.

Get our free mobile app

Eichinger was released following his first appearance in Superior Court.

Cybercrime and law concept Rawf8/Thinkstock loading...

In a separate case, 26-year-old Tyler Wright of Florence Township was arrested last Friday and also charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Similar to the first case, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office to Wright’s online activities. Authorities say he also, "maintained images and videos of child sexual abuse material in an online data storage system."

Wright was also released after his first court appearance.

Both cases will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators