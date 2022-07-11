Frenzy of Sharks Swimming Margate, NJ Bay is Absolutely Mesmerizing
Video captured recently by two residents of Margate, New Jersey shows a frenzy of sharks circling bay waters, and we can't stop watching it.
The footage was taken by Jay Goodman and Harris Pogust near Bayshore Drive and Douglas Avenue.
We're sure these are harmless sharks (probably Nurse Sharks, Threshers, or Sand Tiger Sharks), but seeing so many of them swimming together like this is mesmerizing, and kind of gives you the shivers. By the way, did you know a group of sharks hanging out like this is also known as "a shiver of sharks?" It's true!
And, the fact that these images were shot at night makes the sharks look a bit ominous, but what a cool sight!
I guess you could say New Jersey's been having a bit of its own "Shark Week," between THIS video and the Discovery Channel's official 'Shark Week' blimp flying over Atlantic City, Ocean City, and Cape May.