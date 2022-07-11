Video captured recently by two residents of Margate, New Jersey shows a frenzy of sharks circling bay waters, and we can't stop watching it.

The footage was taken by Jay Goodman and Harris Pogust near Bayshore Drive and Douglas Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

We're sure these are harmless sharks (probably Nurse Sharks, Threshers, or Sand Tiger Sharks), but seeing so many of them swimming together like this is mesmerizing, and kind of gives you the shivers. By the way, did you know a group of sharks hanging out like this is also known as "a shiver of sharks?" It's true!

And, the fact that these images were shot at night makes the sharks look a bit ominous, but what a cool sight!

I guess you could say New Jersey's been having a bit of its own "Shark Week," between THIS video and the Discovery Channel's official 'Shark Week' blimp flying over Atlantic City, Ocean City, and Cape May.

Photo: Casey Cross for discovery.com Photo: Casey Cross for discovery.com loading...

8 Free Movies to Watch Outside at Cape May's Ferry Park This Summer Love a good movie under the stars? Summer is the perfect setting, and so is Cape May, New Jersey's Ferry Park. Starting July 11th, 'Movies on the Green' will highlight fun, classic films everyone can enjoy. Check out the schedule!

Magic Money: A new alternative to tickets at some of NJ's fairs and carnivals A much simpler way some of New Jersey's fairs and carnivals are choosing to go when it comes to spending money.