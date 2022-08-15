The Philadelphia Sixers will head to New York to face the Knicks on Christmas Day this upcoming season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The matchup is part of ESPN/ABC’s five-game slate on the holiday.

The Sixers are back playing on Christmas for the first time since 2019 and James Harden is happy.

The team was left off the Christmas day schedule in 2021 and 2022.

This time around, the Sixers are slated to face the Knicks. The two teams faced off on the holiday during the 2017-18 season at Madison Square Garden as Joel Embiid scored 25 points in a 105-98 win over the Knicks.

New York did not make the playoffs last season, but added guard Jalen Brunson in the offseason to try and help get them back there.

It’ll be a busy weekend in Philadelphia sports with the Eagles facing the Cowboys in Dallas on Christmas eve and now the Sixers playing in New York on Christmas day.