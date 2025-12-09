If you're looking for some adult holiday fun this weekend, North Wildwood, New Jersey might be your place!

North Wildwood is always a fun spot to hang, especially with a bunch of bars and restaurants so close to each other.

Adult Fun Coming to North Wildwood This Saturday

Members of The North Wildwood Business Owners Association always have something up their sleeves. This weekend is no different as they've put together a fun holiday event.

The 12ish Pubs of Christmas is happening this Saturday (December 13, 2025) in North Wildwood. At least 16 different businesses are scheduled to participate. That's 16 different places for holiday cheer!

The businesses are promising happy hour pricing and holiday sights and sounds. There will also be free transportation, making stops around the island. It's a perfect occasion to get your gang together and have some holiday fun!

16 Pubs, Bars, and Restaurants Will Participate

According to the business association website, these locations will be taking part: Mulligans, The Rook, Keenan’s, Owen’s Pub, The Surfing Pig, Anglesea Pub, The Elks Lodge, The Inlet, Waterfront, Fairview Social, Old City Pub, Joe Joe’s, Firehouse Tavern, Honky Tonk, Ship N Shore, Duffinettis, and Anglesea Aleworks.

The event is planned for 2pm - 10pm. (At least those are the times that the free jitneys will be running.)

Enjoy, and don't forget to dress is your favorite Christmas garb! Merry Christmas!

SOURCE: NW-BOA.com

