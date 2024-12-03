Ideas For 10 Christmas Movies Set in South Jersey Towns

What if Hallmark made Christmas movies set in places like Mays Landing, Millville, and Smithville, New Jersey?

In the past, Cape May has been used as a backdrop for Christmas movies, so why not the rest of South Jersey?

We asked local residents for their ideas and we asked ChatGPT too! What follows are some rather intriguing ideas.

Happy Holidays from South Jersey

Here are some great Christmas movie ideas from area residents:

"Snowflakes, Frozen Blueberries, and Illegal Immigrants, it's Xmas in Hammonton." - from Jim. (Ouch!)

"I'm Dreaming Of A White Sock Millville Christmas." - From Amy

"Santa Goes Deer Hunting in the Plain (Bellplain)." Thanks Carol!

"Slow down—this isn't EHT, Santa." From Linzi. (This refers to a traffic sign spotted in Mays Landing last week.)

"Holiday Cheer on the Mullica River: A Sweetwater Christmas." - From Jeanine

"Tradition of the Fruitcake in Nesco." - Victoria

"Ain't Nothing Slicker than a Green Creeker at Christmas." - From Scott.

"Mizpah Misfits." Stacey says, "That about sums us up. We’re a part of Mays Landing but not really. Kinda forgotten about our here in the boondocks."

Christmas in Mays Landing

We asked ChatGPT to come up with a Hallmark-like Christmas movie idea for Mays Landing.

It came up with "Holly on the Harbor." (ChatGPT thinks Mays Landing sits on a harbor...)

For the plot: "Big-city journalist Claire Weston is sent to the charming riverside town of Mays Landing, New Jersey, to cover its annual “Holly on the Harbor” Christmas Festival for a trendy lifestyle magazine."

Chat GPT goes on to name Jack Harper, a handsome young local historian, as Claire's eventual love interest.

They jump into some Mays Landing Christmas traditions and end up sharing the magic of Christmas, and kissing "on the historic boat dock."

Celebrating the season in Smithville

The historic Village of Smithville seems like it would be a natural setting for a Hallmark-type Christmas movie, and Chat GPT agrees. It came up with this plot:

"When overworked event planner Emily Monroe is assigned to coordinate her company’s high-profile holiday gala, she’s surprised to learn the venue is the quaint historic village of Smithville, New Jersey. Known for its picturesque cobblestone streets and annual Christmas Stroll, Smithville is the last place Emily—who thrives on big city energy—expects to spend her December."

The story includes Ben Carter, a local Smithville craftsman and woodshop owner.

Naturally, after some friction, the couple falls in love.

Cue the cute ending:

"Emily and Ben share a kiss under the softly glowing lanterns of Smithville’s bridge as a choir sings “Silent Night” in the background."

Ah, Christmas is in the air!

