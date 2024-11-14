Join Cat Country’s Joe and Jahna at Tinseltown Tree Lighting at Bally’s Atlantic City

It's beginning to look a lot like a fun holiday season!

We're getting ready to officially kick off the season and we'd love for you to join us! (How about some free food and drink too! Your chance to win that is below.)

Atlantic City is transforming into Tinsletown

Tinsletown is the banner holiday project of DO AC, the Atlantic City CRDA's promotional arm. There are a number of Tinsletown events planned through the holidays, and many of those events can be found here.

The big event that Cat Country107.3 is involved with is the Holiday Tree Lighting happening at The Yard at Bally's Casino on Friday, December 6th.

The event, beginning at 4:30 pm, promises to be a festive one as we help spread Christmas Cheer!

There will be complimentary hot chocolate and holiday treats, Christmas music, a photo booth, and holiday cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase.

Santa himself will be there too!

Our Cat Country VIP winners will all receive access to a complimentary buffet and a free drink for them and their guests. Bally's will also provide the winners with free parking. Sign up below for your chance to win! We'll have 150 winners in all!

Help out a good cause

When you attend the tree lighting, you can get into the holiday spirit by bringing a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, or you can make a financial donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please bring the kids, too! They'll have a blast!

Sign up here for a chance to win the Cat Country VIP package. (We'll also be giving you the chance to win the VIP package on the Country Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.)

We hope to see you at The Yard at Ball's on Friday, December 6th!

