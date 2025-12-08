South Jersey usually goes ALL IN for the holidays. We’re talking light shows, holiday markets, and santa-themed everything.

Normally, by the time November hits, half the state is already debating whether it’s “too early” to watch Elf (it’s not). It’s no secret though that 2025 feels… a little different.

As the year winds down and the holiday spirit starts floating through the air, people all over the country hop onto Google to search for all things Christmas. People search for Christmas trees, decorations, movies, Santa trackers, Elf on the Shelf ideas… the whole festive rabbit hole. Everybody searches for THE BEST holiday activities to do solo AND with the fam this time of year.

Which state is the most hyped for Christmas this year? Spoiler alert: it’s not Jersey.

Holiday Cookies Photo by Aleksei Ezhkov on Unsplash loading...

New Study Reveals Who’s Feeling The Holiday Spirit

BetMGM Casino dug into search trends across the country and analyzed 30 Christmas-related keywords to see which states are the most excited for the holidays. From tracking Santa to Googling where to find the biggest holiday blow-up decorations, the Christmas energy is real in SO many places.

Here’s where it gets interesting (and maybe a tiny bit humbling)…

decorating the Christmas tree Photo by Arun Kuchibhotla on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey’s Christmas Hype Isn’t What It Used To Be

According to the study, New Jersey isn’t quite as hyped up for Christmas in 2025 as it has been in previous years. The state landed a Christmas Spirit score of 55.6, noticeably lower than the peak ranking of around 82.

We’re still more excited than most states, though. The Garden State might be dialing it back slightly, but the festive atmosphere definitely isn’t gone. Maybe we’re just tired? Maybe we’re pacing ourselves. Or maybe, in true Jersey fashion, we’re keeping things low-key until it’s officially go-time.

Either way, the holiday season is rolling here and South Jersey is still pretty stoked… just with a little more mellow Christmas cheer this year.

