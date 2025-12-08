Wouldn't you like to see EVERY child have a great Christmas and holiday season?

There are so many great organizations that help kids - and we really like Toys for Tots!

Drop Off Donations for Toys For Tots at These Locations

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves created the Toys for Tots program in 1991. The goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys to kids who might not otherwise have presents under a Christmas tree.

Here's where you can donate toys from now until a few days before Christmas:

Atlantic City Electric Regional Office on Harding Highway in Mays Landing.

Ventnor Social on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor

Johnson's Appliances and Bedding, in Wildwood and Ocean City

Bennett Chevrolet on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township

Toys for Tots IBEW Local 210 Toy Drive a Big Success

Members of IBEW Local 210 held its annual toy drive for Toys for Tots on Friday, December 5th at the Atlantic City Electric headquarters in Mays Landing. It was a big success with hundreds of toys raised. It was a great kickoff to the Toys for Tots season!

