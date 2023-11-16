Rio Grande Man Dies After Being Struck By Car on Route 9
A Rio Grande man has died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car Wednesday evening.
Middle Township Police say the accident happened just before 6:30 pm at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47.
Police say Lee Nelson, 61, was walking eastbound on Route 47 when he was struck by a car at the intersection. The car was driven by a 68-year-old man from Mays Landing. The driver was not injured.
Nelson was flown to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries just before 8 pm Wednesday.
No summons have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.
