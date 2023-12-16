Authorities in one North Jersey municipality are looking for a porch pirate who swiped a box containing thousands of dollars worth of items.

The Hackettstown Police Department in Warren County says the package was stolen on Tuesday, December 12th, at around 1:30 PM from the porch of a home on Musky Ridge Drive.

The total stolen was $3,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300.

Video

Police offer the following shipping tips so you aren't the next victim

Sign up for delivery alerts as to when your delivery is scheduled and when the package has been delivered.

If not able to be home when a package will be delivered, ask a trusted neighbor to hold it for you.

If possible, require a signature for all deliveries if you are the sender. You can also ask the same when you are the recipient. The package won't be left unattended.

Consider shipping packages to your place of work or use the ship-to-store option.

Online marketplaces like Amazon also offer the option to ship to secure lockers.

If you see a package on your neighbor's doorstep, reach out and ask if they would like you to hold it until they are home.

If you have a home surveillance system, monitor it more closely when packages are scheduled to arrive.