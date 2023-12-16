Video: Hackettstown, NJ, Police Look For Porch Pirate Who Swiped $3,000 Package
Authorities in one North Jersey municipality are looking for a porch pirate who swiped a box containing thousands of dollars worth of items.
The Hackettstown Police Department in Warren County says the package was stolen on Tuesday, December 12th, at around 1:30 PM from the porch of a home on Musky Ridge Drive.
The total stolen was $3,000.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300.
Police offer the following shipping tips so you aren't the next victim
- Sign up for delivery alerts as to when your delivery is scheduled and when the package has been delivered.
- If not able to be home when a package will be delivered, ask a trusted neighbor to hold it for you.
- If possible, require a signature for all deliveries if you are the sender. You can also ask the same when you are the recipient. The package won't be left unattended.
- Consider shipping packages to your place of work or use the ship-to-store option.
- Online marketplaces like Amazon also offer the option to ship to secure lockers.
- If you see a package on your neighbor's doorstep, reach out and ask if they would like you to hold it until they are home.
- If you have a home surveillance system, monitor it more closely when packages are scheduled to arrive.
