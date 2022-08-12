Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item

Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting.

And, sadly, it's nothing new.

Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags.

Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting open steering wheels to get to the airbags, particularly in Honda vehicles.

USA Today: The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) estimates that about 50,000 airbags are stolen annually. But the group is not actually tracking the numbers to spot trends such as why recent-model Hondas might be at higher risk.

According to WFMZ-TV, which cited the National Insurance Crime Bureau, airbags are being stolen and resold on the black market because it's a cheaper way for repair shops to obtain them instead of going through a legitimate dealer.

Being cheap comes at a price

While a repair shop is saving a few bucks, your safety could be in jeopardy. Officials say stolen airbags that are reinstalled may not inflate during a crash or could even explode.

Protect your vehicle

Cops continue to remind people of simple tasks that people can do to protect their vehicles.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas.

Take all valuables out of your vehicle.

Do not leave your keys, key fobs, or valet keys in your vehicle.

