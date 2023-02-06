A long-standing ice cream shop in one New Jersey town is shutting down after 16 years.

And if you're guessing it's because of a tough economic climate, you would be correct.

Melting dreams

In a post on its Facebook page earlier this week, the owners of The Ice Cream Junction on South Main Street in Phillipsburg announced their store is shutting down.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the very tough decision to close The Ice Cream Junction after 16 years of business between our two families. Unfortunately, times have changed too much and they haven't turned favorably for small local businesses such as ourselves. Please know it took a lot of time to make this difficult decision and it was not easy, but we will not be relocating or reopening. We would like to thank each and every one of you who have continued to support us throughout all our years serving your favorite ice creams.

According to WFMZ-TV, original owners Frank and Dawn Miller opened the shop in 2006 on Sitgreaves St. in Phillipsburg. Its current owners moved the business to a larger location on Main Street in 2021.

Social media reacts

Comments on the shop's Facebook page show it will be missed.

That’s sad! I have lived in Phillipsburg for 25 years and from May through November we would love buying ice cream ever week. The location across the park was always convenient.

Nooooo!! 😭😭 You guys will be missed dearly!! One of the best places we've been too!!

Oh my gosh, I am so sorry to hear this. You guys have been so great to our community and have supported my addiction to salted caramel Oreo ice cream…even when my dad tried to steal it. I appreciate all your kindness and wish you guys the best of luck moving forward.

