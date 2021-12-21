Santa Would Be Proud of This Jersey Shore Shop’s Festive Christmas Bagels

These bagels are almost too pretty to eat - almost.

The Bagel Nook in Freehold and Princeton has always had a creative menu, but they've taken it to the next level for Christmas.

I've posted about their viral TikTok page before; you definitely need to check it out if you haven't already - because their holiday bagels are some of the most gorgeous things you'll ever lay your eyes on.

First off, they've got Santa Bagels. Not only are they the most perfect shade of Christmas red, but they're also decked with a cute little "belt," a Santa face, and a little chocolate donut in the middle.

And that's not all the Christmas goodness the Bagel Nook has. They also make Christmas Bagels, which are beautiful red and green marbled bagels, with "Grinch Cream Cheese." If that's not the perfect thing to eat after everyone has opened up their presents on Christmas morning, I don't know what is.

I'm pretty sure these bagels would make even the Scroogiest Scrooge smile.

These are only available in December, so make sure you act fast. For more information, and for the Bagel Nook's full menu, visit their website.

Check out the videos for these fun and festive Christmas bagels below!

