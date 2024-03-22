Bigfoot sightings in South Jersey, much like in other regions, have been the subject of folklore, anecdotes, and occasional reports. Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a legendary ape-like creature believed by some to inhabit forests, particularly in remote areas of North America.

In South Jersey, there have been sporadic reports of Bigfoot sightings over the years. These sightings often occur in rural or wooded areas, where the creature could potentially find cover and remain hidden from human observation.

Not this time....

Bigfoot spotted in Wildwood

Someone shared in a local Wildwood Facebook group the picture of someone dressed up like Bigfoot taking a stroll along the seawall. Whoever you are, just know there's one lady out there who is NOT happy about it.

Local angered over Wildwood Bigfoot prank in NJ

Maybe, it was practice for a bigger one to be pulled on April Fools' Day? Whatever the case may be, whoever it was felt like it would be a good idea to dress up like Sasquatch and scare the bejeezus out of people as they were out for their morning walks or runs.

The particular post that one lady shared expressing her frustrations with the "creature" has since been taken down. She complained that the "sasquatch" allegedly made growling noises to scare her while she was out on her morning jog. Most of Wildwood, however, is having SO much fun with it.

This isn't the first day he's been spotted, either.

He even has his own Facebook page! Just search "Wildwood Seasquatch" & he'll pop right up. See what he did there? HAH! Love it.

The "Wildwood Seasquatch" is here to stay

Since there's a whole Facebook page dedicated to Wildwood's latest character, you can probably bet he (or she... how can you tell male and female bigfoots apart?) won't be going away anytime soon.

I'd say be prepared for more jump scares from the Wildwood Seasquatch as summer 2024 approaches.

