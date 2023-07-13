Saturday is Hands Across the Beaches To Stop Ocean Wind Turbines

"Let's hold hands and show our support to stop wind turbines from being built off the New Jersey Coastline."

That's the idea behind an event planned for this Saturday (July 15th) up and down the New Jersey Shore. The idea, shared on social media, encourages those interested in taking part to head to their favorite beach at 11 am, join hands and show opposition to ocean wind farms.

It's being called "Hands Across the Beaches."

Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

A check on Facebook shows that people plan to do this protest on beaches throughout the state including Ocean City, Atlantic City, Wildwood Crest, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Long Beach Island, and more.

Wind Turbine preparation activities have been blamed by some for recent whale and dolphin deaths up and down the coast. Many are concerned about the possibility of seeing wind farms from the beaches. Of course, there are more concerns as well.

One of the groups involved in Saturday's event is the Protect our Coast - NJ Community Group on Facebook. You can find out more here.

A similar event was held on the beach in Brigantine just a couple of weeks ago:

SOURCE: Hands Across the Beach - Facebook.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.