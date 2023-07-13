Saturday is Hands Across the Beaches To Stop Ocean Wind Turbines
"Let's hold hands and show our support to stop wind turbines from being built off the New Jersey Coastline."
That's the idea behind an event planned for this Saturday (July 15th) up and down the New Jersey Shore. The idea, shared on social media, encourages those interested in taking part to head to their favorite beach at 11 am, join hands and show opposition to ocean wind farms.
It's being called "Hands Across the Beaches."
A check on Facebook shows that people plan to do this protest on beaches throughout the state including Ocean City, Atlantic City, Wildwood Crest, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Long Beach Island, and more.
Wind Turbine preparation activities have been blamed by some for recent whale and dolphin deaths up and down the coast. Many are concerned about the possibility of seeing wind farms from the beaches. Of course, there are more concerns as well.
One of the groups involved in Saturday's event is the Protect our Coast - NJ Community Group on Facebook. You can find out more here.
A similar event was held on the beach in Brigantine just a couple of weeks ago:
SOURCE: Hands Across the Beach - Facebook.