Is there anything less celebrity-like than a guy taking a stroll along the Jersey Shore on a chilly winter day? Well, one fellow walker was in the right place at the right time this week when he spotted Bruce Springsteen.

Art Sarzen, a resident of Sea Girt, New Jersey, was visiting Manasquan Inlet in Monmouth County when his wife thought she might be looking at 'The Boss'.

Imagine Sarzen's luck when he realized his wife's suspicions were SPOT ON. It WAS, in fact, Bruce Springsteen.

The icon, one of New Jersey's most famous natives ever, was dressed comfortably, bundled up in a plaid coat, but apparently not too chilly to stop and grant Sarzen a little conversation and a photo.

Art tells NJ.com of his brush with fame, "We spoke for a few minutes, we didn’t want to intrude on his privacy but I don’t run into ‘The Boss’ often so I asked to take a picture with Jersey royalty. He said ‘of course let’s do it.’"

We love that Springsteen hasn't lost his fascination for just being a regular guy in his home state. He could easily just go out for a walk around his sprawling estate, reportedly in Rumson. It's even more awesome he doesn't hang his head to avoid being noticed and takes time to talk to fans.

