Scary Situation in Hamilton Township/Mays Landing Area Ends with Arrest
There were some tense people in Hamilton Township Thursday evening as local police tried to find a man on the run, said to be armed and dangerous.
Hamilton Township Police issued an alert
Late Thursday, police posted on Facebook, that there was a heavy police presence in the township, in the area of Route 40 and Cantillon Boulevard.
The area includes a large wooded area. A Wawa is also nearby.
The suspect was described as armed and dangerous
Police say they were looking for Philliop Harris, 24, although they haven't said why they were looking for him, or what he may have done.
Suspect is now in custody
Ultimately, before midnight, police issued a statement that Harris was in custody. No details of his arrest have been made public.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department
