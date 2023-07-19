Sea Isle City, NJ VFW Post 1963 hosting Dollar Dog Day Fundraiser

The 5th Annual Dollar Dog Day Fundraiser is back for another year in Sea Isle City raising money to support local US Military Veterans.

VFW Post 1963 is "Grillin' for our Troops" on Saturday, July 22nd from 11 am to 2 pm serving Hot Dogs, Pretzels, Chips, and Soft Drinks right on their front lawn. VFW Post 1963 is located on the corner of Cini Avenue and 41st Street, the final turn off JFK Boulevard westbound right before the Sea Isle Boulevard Bridge. Whether you are traveling into Sea Isle City or on your way off the island, the team at VFW Post 1963 is offering curbside pickup for anyone who cannot come hang out at Saturday's event but still want to contribute to the fundraiser. If you can attend the fundraiser, you can participate in the raffle to win Phillies tickets to an upcoming home game and you can purchase limited edition 2023 “Dollar Dog” t-shirts for $10 dollars. Plus you can bring the kids out to get photos with the VFW Post 1963’s “Dollar Dog” mascot, who will be available for photos between 11:30 am and 12 pm.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 1963 of Sea Isle City received their charter on March 30, 1953, and their Auxiliary was founded on June 18, 1956. Aside from their primary mission of supporting all US Military Veterans and their families plus active duty service members, VFW Post 1963 is a staple of the Sea Isle City community. Their location off JFK Boulevard makes them one of the most visible buildings in the Jersey Shore community, being one of the first buildings you see entering the town and the last buildings you see leaving town.

I spoke with VFW Post 1963 Auxillary President Patti Lloyd who told me that the Saturday, July 22nd Fundraiser will help them to continue to support Vineland Veterans Home, Veteran Haven South, Veterans living at Autumn Lakes in Ocean View, and Veterans staying at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Also, they support their Adopted Troops station in Guam and troops stationed on the USS Emory S. Land, which is one of the most important ships deployed by the United State Navy. Patti Lloyd told me on the phone that this fundraiser was started five years ago as a fun way to raise money for United States Service Veterans and Active Troops with a fun family0-friendly summer day out on their lawn.

For more information about VFW Post 1963 you can visit their website here and for more information about Saturday's 5th Annual Dollar Dog Day Fundraiser, you can call 609-263-1711.