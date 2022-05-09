See What’s Coming to the Old Linwood, NJ 7-Eleven Site

After many years of sitting idle, a new business is about to take over at 1413 New Road in Linwood, the site of the former Linwood 7-Eleven.

Twist is expected to open at that location.

According to Rich Baehrle of Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach real estate, writing in Shore Local, "Twist Pretzels and Ice Cream will be a family-friendly, kids-oriented Ice Cream and Pretzel food experience.

Twist will be a year-round food establishment. It will feature themed indoor or outdoor seating in a relaxing setting to encourage social interaction like past decades."

The Sykes family of Linwood purchased the building and called on local Somers Point Architect, William McLees Architecture to design their updated look for the old 7-Eleven building, which I would imagine will need a fair amount of work after sitting empty for so long.

The Shore Local article says the Sykes family feels there is a local market of people wanting to have a friendly old fashion meeting place to relax with family and friends.

We wish them good luck with Twist!

Here is a rendering from William McLees Architecture showing what Twist will look like. It's a major improvement over the shuttered 7-Eleven.

