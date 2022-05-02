Hammonton Police have confirmed that shots were fired at a home in the city on Saturday night and they are offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

According to a Hammonton Police Facebook post, at approximately 9:10 PM Saturday, April 30, officers from the Hammonton Police were called to the 200 block of Peach Street in response to shots fired at a home.

Investigation revealed that an unknown person drove down Peach Street, discharged a firearm at a residence in that block, and left the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Hammonton Police and Detective unit responded to process the scene and evidence was located and retained. Police are actively investigating the crime.

A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible.

Please contact Hammonton Police Detective Sgt. Baglivo with any information you have concerning this shooting at 609-567-4300.

