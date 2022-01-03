Hammonton Police Need Help With ID of Suspects

Hammonton Police are asking for your help with the identification of two suspects.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Hammonton Police requested assistance with the identities of two suspects in what appears to be a store theft investigation caught on surveillance video.

In the photos, a man and a woman appear to be shopping. The man is heavyset, bald, and has a black beard and mustache. The woman has bleached blonde hair and is wearing a white and blue shirt that says "PINK".

Hammonton Police are requesting you contact them if you have any information concerning these people.

We need your help identifying these individuals in reference to an investigation. If you know the identities of these individuals please give Ptl Paulsgraf a call at 609-561-4000 Ext 1.

